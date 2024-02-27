BUZZ-COMMENT-Wage talks remain key for BoJ NIRP exit

Feb 27 (Reuters) - A slower than expected drop in Japanese CPI has given the yen a modest boost. Core CPI fell to 2%, against expectations for a drop to 1.8%, while the headline rate fell 0.4 ppts to 2.2%.

Still, this underpins the view that the time is nearing for the Bank of Japan to exit negative interest rate policy.

Market pricing for such an outcome has been relatively unchanged since the CPI release. A NIRP exit at the April meeting remains at 80%, while the probability of the bank acting as soon as March continues to hover around the 30% mark.

Instead, the bigger determinant for policy action is the 2024 wage negotiations. Last week, BoJ Governor, Kazuo Ueda, reiterated his upbeat view on inflation, stating that the economy was likely to see a positive cycle where higher job and wage growth leads to a moderate rise in inflation.

That said, the key date to watch will be Japan’s largest trade union Rengo’s first tally of wage negotiations on March 15. Given the BoJ's March decision is on March 19, the meeting will remain a live one.

However, with Rengo’s second (March 22) and third round (April 4) of negotiations due ahead of the April meeting, the consensus view remains for an April rate hike.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

