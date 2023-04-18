BUZZ-COMMENT-Wage data keeps sterling firm but inflation may be decisive

GBP/USD helped lead major currencies higher versus the USD on Tuesday after UK employment data kept relatively hawkish BoE rate expectations intact, but upcoming British inflation data could decide if the pound still faces risks of revisiting early-April lows.

Sterling traders shrugged off a rise in the UK unemployment rate, focusing instead on increasing wages, which are likely to keep the BoE hiking into H2 2023.

With the Fed seen cutting rates into year-end 2023, GBP/USD is likely to hold recent gains as UK and U.S. rates diverge.

Short-term rate strips have moved decidedly in GBP/USD bulls' favor. December 2023 3-month SONIA 0#SON3: now yields 4.68%, while Dec 2023 3-month SOFR 0#SRA: trades at 4.5%.

That UK yield advantage widens to 63bp by Dec 2024, and the UK yield advantage remains constant in 2025 at approximately +65bp.

Wednesday's UK inflation data will be key for sterling bulls. Reuters consensus forecast is for March annual UK CPI to drop to 9.8% from February's 10.4%.

Should UK inflation fall at a faster than currently expected pace, a shift lower in UK rate expectations will temper the current bullish structure putting early April lows sub-1.23 in sharp focus.

