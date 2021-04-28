BUZZ-COMMENT-Volatility slump signals new dawn for carry trades

April 28 (Reuters) - Volatility has slumped to pre-pandemic levels, signalling a new dawn for carry trades that has begun with yen weakening and is likely to intensify as investors buy into a small pool of remaining higher-yield currencies.

Carry trades prosper when it's quiet and low vols suggest that the coming months will be much quieter when assets that offer yields will be more attractive.

The limited choice of higher-yielding currencies should exacerbate the situation and with a lot of potential buying channelled into a small number of markets that lack depth, the resulting rallies could be big.

It seems Japan's investors who have lots of cash to invest in the new fiscal year, have led the way, driving yen down first but the Swiss franc could be hit hard too.

The situation for Europe's single currency is different as stimulus is hurting the negative-yielding euro but it's also supporting EUR/USD

For more click on FXBUZ

High yielding FXhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xuCyQi

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.