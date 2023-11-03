News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-View of the Week-Dollar in danger as double-top vs yen signals pullback

November 03, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar may have already had its day versus the yen, with economic outperformance giving way to disappointment, yields weakening from their highs and now charts sending a well-recognized signal of a potential retreat.

A major double top -- a widely known chart pattern signaling a reversal of gains -- is forming at USD/JPY's 2022 and 2023 peaks at 151.94/74 and comes amid other signs of dollar weakness.

This signal accompanies crumbling Treasury-JGB yield spread support in the face of mounting evidence that the Fed has succeeded in slowing the economy and inflation. That evidence includes Friday's below-forecast jobs and ISM report.

It was Fed rate hikes that powered 2022's USD/JPY surge to last year's 32-year peak and this year's high in July. But futures markets now foresee rate cuts starting by June, totaling roughly 100bp through end-2024 as U.S. inflation has tumbled from post-pandemic highs.

The collapse in Treasury yields from October's peaks suggests collapsing Treasury-JGB yield spreads could force USD/JPY toward its rising 21-week moving average, now at 145.72, which halted July's correction.

Treasury yields are also likely to outpace JGBs to the downside with markets expecting the BoJ to attempt a gradual exit from negative rates and yield curve control as Japanese inflation remains stuck well above the BoJ's 2% target.

The spread between U.S. and Japan inflation collapsed from March 2022's 8.2% peak to current pre-pandemic lows at 1.39%, eliminating the macro backing for bullish Fed-BoJ policy divergence.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

