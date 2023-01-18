BUZZ-COMMENT-Very weak U.S. data keeps USD/JPY eyeing breakdown level, despite BoJ delay

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's 2.6% rally after the BoJ left its 10-year yield curve cap in place was already mostly erased on the view yields will have to rise eventually, but a raft of far-weaker-than-forecast U.S. data slammed the dollar, putting key support at 126.56 back on the agenda.

Treasury yields and Fed hike expectations plunged after the producer price index , retail sales and industrial production were all far weaker than forecast. November readings were revised down as well.

USD/JPY got to 127.57, nearer to Monday's 127.215 trend low on EBS that is the last support before the pivotal 50% Fibo of the entire 2020-22 uptrend at 126.56. A close below this level and last May's major swing low at 125.37 would suggest a further slide to the 61.8% retracement at 120.57.

As for the BoJ's pass earlier today on raising its 10-year JGB yield cap for a second straight month, instead shifting to greater direct collateralized lending to banks to tamp down yields, at least until Governor Kuroda's last meeting in March, the market sees this as a delaying tactic before yields are allowed to rise further .

Japan's core CPI on Friday is forecast at 4% yr/yr vs 3.7% last, and the BoJ's 2% target.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

