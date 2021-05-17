BUZZ-COMMENT-Value in GBP/USD options this week, regardless of direction

May 17 (Reuters) - A big week for UK data raises the chance of increased GBP volatility on which FX options thrive, and current implied volatility levels suggest there is value in GBP/USD options.

Implied volatility is the FX options market gauge of actual volatility over a given time-frame. If actual volatility outperforms implied volatility, those holding cash hedged options should cover the premium and return a profit, regardless of FX direction.

Historic volatility is actual volatility over a given time-frame in the past, and both one-week, and one-month daily historics are above current implied levels. That means if GBP can repeat its past performance over those time-frames, then profits are assured with once-daily cash hedging.

It's also worth noting that one-month implied volatility hit pandemic lows since March 2020 at 6.5 in February and has been trading around 7.0 since.

GBP/USD 1.4000 retains decent support, with big option expiries underpinning that level this week . GBP bulls looking for further gains might consider reverse-knockout GBP calls/USD puts, which trade at a significant discount to vanilla GBP calls/USD puts .

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP/USD 1-week implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/33MKa36

GBP/USD 1-month implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2SMDRKy

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.