BUZZ-COMMENT-Value in EUR/USD options over ECB and FOMC

May 19 (Reuters) - This week's renewed rise in EUR/USD option premium is lagging the gains in actual volatility, suggesting potential value, especially for 1-month expiries, which capture June's euro zone and U.S. central bank policy announcements.

FX options thrive on volatility, which has increased of late as the inflation debate rages on. EUR/USD has already tested above February's 1.2243 high, and a break of 1.2250 barriers opens potential to January's 2-year high at 1.2349.

One-month implied volatility, which gauges EUR/USD actual volatility expectations over the next month, matched last weeks 6.25 high in early London Wednesday. It's below 1-month daily historic volatility at 6.6 (actual volatility over the past month), which suggests a repeat performance would offset the current premium and return profit.

There's likely to be increased FX volatility over both ECB and Fed decisions, heightening the chance of profit potential from owning options expiring just after, so any setbacks in related implied volatility will increase the value potential.

Huge impending expiries should underpin EUR/USD setbacks near term , and traders might take advantage of existing option barriers to protect/benefit from further gains.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

