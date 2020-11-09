BUZZ-COMMENT-Vaccine news sends FX risk gauge vaulting higher

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The risk-sensitiveAustralian dollar soared on Monday on hopeful COVID-19 vaccine news as investors sold the safe-haven yen , driving the AUD/JPY well above October's highs and toward this year's 78.45 peak from August.

Markets' effusive reaction to the vaccine news extended the rally in stocks and other riskier assets following last week's U.S. election results.

S&P futures hit record highs and 10-year Treasury yields rose near last week's peak. And USD/CNH extended its slide to multi-year lows.

A potential risk for AUD/JPY is that its rebound from 73.11 toward 78.45 may create a short-term overbought condition just as markets circle back to the possibility that it may yet be several months, and after the grueling pandemic winter in Europe and the U.S., before vaccines are widely available.

That said, AUD/JPY's August-October slide looks like an ABC correction caught by key weekly supports and that has now cleared the B-wave high, putting August's 78.45 peak in play as well as the 61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2020 downtrend at 78.69.

An ill-fated IMM spec short surge into last Tuesday also provided short-squeeze fuel.

