BUZZ-COMMENT-Vaccine hopes cue rotation from virus-recovery leader China

Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan suffered a stiff correction while stocks in Shanghai briefly turned red early Tuesday, even as most Asian markets tracked Wall Street's surge on news of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine efficacy . Investors appear to be rotating away from the world's virus-recovery leader into beaten-down assets in developed markets.

This was evident in U.S. equities Monday as stay-home stocks were offloaded for those hit especially hard by the pandemic, such as ones related to international travel .

USD/CNY shot up to 6.6334 from a 28-month low of 6.5630 Monday but is settling around 6.6100 early Tuesday, while the Shanghai Composite index hovers near par. There's no reason to be bearish on the yuan yet, with the fundamentals and technicals still pointing the same way , but a reallocation of assets is likely underway, and quite reasonably so.

A chilly undercurrent is developing between China and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden that may be giving markets cold feet after the incoming leader adopted an antagonistic stance toward China in his election campaign. Biden's abrasive choice of words may be why Beijing has yet to acknowledge his victory .

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

