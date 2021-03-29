BUZZ-COMMENT-USD's short exodus puts it on the cusp of bigger gains

March 29 - Traders have continued to exit speculative U.S. dollar short positions. Last week was the shortest position in many months, pushing the dollar to near four-month peaks .

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending March 23, the value of the net short USD position dropped to $10.8 billion -- the smallest short position since April 2020 -- from $13.4 billion the previous week.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is on course to register a monthly close above the 92.459 Fibonacci level, a 23.6% retrace of the 102.99 to 89.206 (2020 to 2021) drop, which could lead to much bigger gains in the weeks ahead.

Dollar bulls should be mindful that the recent big reductions in speculative shorts means those that are bearish the dollar may have more room to reassert themselves.

Dollar positioning is derived from net contracts of IMM speculators in the euro, yen, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

