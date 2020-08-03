BUZZ-COMMENT-USD's biggest short in years could hinder a deeper drop

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The dollar's outlook is mixed as both the fundamental and technical pictures worsen, market positioning points to increasingly stretched speculative dollar shorts that are vulnerable in the near-term.

Worries about the U.S. economy were encapsulated by the Fitch Ratings revised outlook on the United States' triple-A rating to negative from stable on Friday .

The medium-term outlook for the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is bleak after it registered the biggest one-month slump in a decade and monthly close under the major 93.881 Fibonacci level, a 61.8% retracement of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018-2020) rise.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending July 28, the value of the net short USD position held by speculators rose to $24.3 billion (biggest in nine years) from $18.8 billion the previous week. That highlights the shift in sentiment away from the dollar, but the growth in bids and buy stops associated with those shorts could hinder a deeper drop and even cause a near-term short squeeze. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

USD Speculative Position Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2DcGxtt

USD Index Monthly Negative Returns Table: https://tmsnrt.rs/3fgrOLa

Monthly Fibo Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3i3Jw6x

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

