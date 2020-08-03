US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD's biggest short in years could hinder a deeper drop

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

The dollar's outlook is mixed as both the fundamental and technical pictures worsen, market positioning points to increasingly stretched speculative dollar shorts that are vulnerable in the near-term.

Worries about the U.S. economy were encapsulated by the Fitch Ratings revised outlook on the United States' triple-A rating to negative from stable on Friday .

The medium-term outlook for the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is bleak after it registered the biggest one-month slump in a decade and monthly close under the major 93.881 Fibonacci level, a 61.8% retracement of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018-2020) rise.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending July 28, the value of the net short USD position held by speculators rose to $24.3 billion (biggest in nine years) from $18.8 billion the previous week. That highlights the shift in sentiment away from the dollar, but the growth in bids and buy stops associated with those shorts could hinder a deeper drop and even cause a near-term short squeeze. Related

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

