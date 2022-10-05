BUZZ-COMMENT-USD's biggest drop in over 2 years darkens the outlook

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has suffered a big setback at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The speed of its decline and technical developments point to larger losses in the days and weeks ahead, though FX traders should remain mindful of factors that continue to underpin the greenback.

The USD index fell from last week's 114.78 multi-year high. On Tuesday it registered the biggest one-day fall since March 2020, to close well under the key 111.596 Fibo - a 23.6% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) rise.

It steadied on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a hawkish rate hike, seemingly pouring cold water over hopes for a pause or slowdown in the U.S. Federal Reserve's intentions for aggressive hikes.

The scope is growing for deeper USD index losses to the 109.627 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the same 101.29 to 114.78 rise and the rising 200-DMA that is currently at 108.868. However, 14-day momentum continues to register positive readings, and this needs to turn negative to reinforce the bearish outlook.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3yfJO4w

Biggest USD Falls Table: https://tmsnrt.rs/3SVPXe9

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.