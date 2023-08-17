BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/ZAR up in August as usual, expect bigger gains

Aug 17 (Reuters) - USD/ZAR seasonality and the daily chart points to a positive August, as would a deterioration in South Africa's fundamentals.

USD/ZAR's August performance since 2000 shows it has risen in 17 of the past 23 years, or 74% of the time. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, instead it needs to be corroborated.

USD/ZAR opened August at 17.8750 and is trading well above 19.0000. Spot recently overcame the daily Ichimoku cloud, which currently spans the 18.5262-18.9038, increasing the odds for further gains this month. The large lower shadow on Wednesday's candle highlights a rejection of the downside, yet another bullish sign. The focus is on the 2023 19.9075 peak posted back in June.

FX traders will be looking for fundamental clues affecting the rand's direction from the release of business confidence index for June and July later in the session at 0930 GMT. The index fell in every month over January to May, hurt by record power cuts, rising interest rates and lower trade volumes among other factors.

