BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/ZAR likely to finish down in December, as usual

December 07, 2022 — 03:48 am EST

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Seasonality patterns should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors can be a useful tool. This year, a bearish technical outlook corroborates expectations USD/ZAR, which has dropped in 14 of the last 22 Decembers, is on track for another fall.

The risk-sensitive rand strengthened on Tuesday, as markets welcomed a surprising jump in economic growth figures and a pause in the political turmoil around President Cyril Ramaphosa and the "Farmgate" scandal.

USD/ZAR's failure in recent months above the 17.9562 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 19.359 to 13.415 (2020 to 2021) drop, sets up a bull trap: formed when a market breaks below a technical level but subsequently reverses.

Also November's USD/ZAR slump, the biggest one-month drop since December 2017, adds to the overall bearish market structure. That increases the likelihood of a bigger slump to 16.6101 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 13.415 to 18.585 (2021 to 2022) rise.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

