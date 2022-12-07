BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/ZAR likely to finish down in December, as usual

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Seasonality patterns should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors can be a useful tool. This year, a bearish technical outlook corroborates expectations USD/ZAR, which has dropped in 14 of the last 22 Decembers, is on track for another fall.

The risk-sensitive rand strengthened on Tuesday, as markets welcomed a surprising jump in economic growth figures and a pause in the political turmoil around President Cyril Ramaphosa and the "Farmgate" scandal.

USD/ZAR's failure in recent months above the 17.9562 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 19.359 to 13.415 (2020 to 2021) drop, sets up a bull trap: formed when a market breaks below a technical level but subsequently reverses.

Also November's USD/ZAR slump, the biggest one-month drop since December 2017, adds to the overall bearish market structure. That increases the likelihood of a bigger slump to 16.6101 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 13.415 to 18.585 (2021 to 2022) rise.

For more click on FXBUZ

Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Y5dZab

Monthly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3utLxkL

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.