BUZZ-COMMENT-USD will soar further if market deleveraging extends

May 6 (Reuters) - Thursday's wild financial market action suggested large liquidation by highly leveraged investors. If the deleveraging continues,the U.S. dollar's uptrend could accelerate to levels not seen in 20 years .

The dollar index =USDgained around 1% on Thursday and regained all the ground lost on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated a 75-basis-point rate hike in June was off the table . Large reversals were also prominent in bonds and equities, even though there was no obvious catalyst for the dramatic turnaround .

Some analysts note that the massive liquidity provided by central banks during the pandemic has led to investors being dangerously leveraged in risk assets - while those who sought to avoid risk are simultaneously experiencing a generational bond market rout.

With market tumult set to continue, the U.S. dollar stands out as the only safe haven. The Japanese yen's longstanding haven status during times of market turmoil has been undermined by rising energy costs and domestic investors seeking higher yields overseas .

The USD index is hovering below 104.00 and a sustained break above that level targets the 76.4 Fibonacci retracement of the entire 2001-2008 decline at 109.14.

If the U.S. April jobs report later on Friday meets or exceeds expectations, it might prompt another push higher in U.S. yields and provide the excuse to send the USD index above 104.00.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

