BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/TRY threatens record highs and potential breakout

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The recent funding crisis has abated and swap rates have dropped, but that's allowed USD/TRY to push ever closer to May's 7.2690 record high and a potential break above.

Since regaining 7.00 from a 6.8900 setback low on Wednesday, USD/TRY has extended gains to 7.16 Thursday, breaking the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the May-June drop from 7.2690-6.6910 at 7.0482, and now the 76.4% Fibo at 7.1326, opening the way to a full retracement.

Given concerns about Turkey's reserves and is subsequent ability to limit the lira's weakness for any length of time, pressure on the topside continues to grow.

FX option markets highlight those concerns. Implied volatility has spiked since late July, raising the cost of options substantially. One-week implied volatility has trebled to 21.0 since late July and one-month up a huge 11.0 to 19.0. Risk reversals, which benefit from a directional move, have piled on the premium for TRY puts over calls (topside).

For more click on FXBUZ

USDTRY 1-week and 1-month implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/31m9zis

3-month USD/TRY 25 delta risk reversalhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2PsWUoj

TRYTOM=D3https://tmsnrt.rs/2XAM2sW

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.