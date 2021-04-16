BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/TRY en route to 10.00

April 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank left rates at 19% as expected Thursday, but given the limited mandate being forced upon it by President Tayip Erdogan, analysts predict more lira weakness, with some looking for 10.0 before the end of the year.

Commerzbank Bank forecasts 10.0 by the third quarter. It wasn't surprised the statement removed sentences about delivering more rate hikes if required and the promise to keep monetary policy tight for an extended period of time. What was surprising was keeping the sentence that the policy rate would be maintained at a level higher than inflation, so that a strong disinflationary effect would be produced, until indicators pointed to a permanent fall in inflation and the medium-term 5% inflation target had been reached.

Commerzbank doesn't see how that's consistent with President Tayyip Erdogan's wish for single-digit interest rates soon. The bank expected changes in the statement to prepare markets for a strategy where rates would be cut, prior to an argument for inflation to follow, consistent with Erdogan's logic.

For more click on FXBUZ

TRYTOM=D3https://tmsnrt.rs/3x1KNTF

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.