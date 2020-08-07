US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/TRY derivatives highlight risk of more record highs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

USD/TRY broke May's 7.2690 peak for a record high 7.3175 Thursday, with an extension to 7.3300 so far Friday, and derivatives markets suggest it can go higher.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - USD/TRY broke May's 7.2690 peak for a record high 7.3175 Thursday, with an extension to 7.3300 so far Friday, and derivatives markets suggest it can go higher.

The relaxation of swap rates after spikes earlier this week are making it easier to hold the lira, which combined with higher local offers, suggest Turkey is willing to allow the lira to find a fairer level.

Option markets had warned of the risk to lira since late July when their implied volatility and topside protection premiums spiked . Those premiums have been marked ever higher and remain firm, even as the latest USD/TRY rally slows for now.

From 7.0 in late July, one-week USD/TRY implied volatility reached 21.0 before Thursday's record spot high. It's above 30.0 since - a break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of 25 big figures in either direction. One-month implied volatility 10.0 to 19.0 before Thursday's move, and now 26.0 - 47 big figures in either direction.

The benchmark one-month 25 delta risk reversals show implied volatility premium for TRY puts over calls (topside) has doubled to 9.0 vols since late July.

For more click on FXBUZ

USDTRY 1-week and 1-month implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30Bij5i

USD/TRY 1-month 25 delta risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gD2ZL1

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular