BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/TRY could soar well above 20.0000 in 2023

December 28, 2022 — 05:28 am EST

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could soar against the Turkish lira, as foreign exchange traders remain on course to test a long-term Fibonacci projection above 20.0000.

USD/TRY briefly touched a record high of 18.8440 early on Monday during low liquidity hours, highlighting its big gains this year, after a period in which Ankara has followed policies tightly controlling the exchange rate.

A Fibonacci projection can be used to identify new historic levels that those bullish on USD/TRY could aim for in 2023. On this basis, USD/TRY could soar to 21.4500, derived from 423.6% of the move from the 3.3885 September 2017 low to the 7.2400 August 2018 high, projected from the significant November 2018 5.1350 base.

Fourteen-month momentum remains positive, reinforcing USD/TRY's long-term bullish market structure. Especially as there has been sustained trading well above the 15.2182 Fibo, derived from 261.8% of the same 3.3885 to 7.2400 move, since May.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

