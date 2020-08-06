BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/TRY at record high, and options warn of more gains

Aug 6 (Reuters) - USD/TRY options and technical analysis warned it was coming , and now USD/TRY has broken May's 7.2690 record high, reaching 7.2900, with option premiums spiking even higher to warn of more potential volatility and lira losses.

One-week USD/TRY implied volatility was 21.0 in early London from 7.0 in late July but has jumped through 25.0 since. Bid/offer spreads are wide, reflecting the heightened risk and lack of liquidity now dogging market makers.

With an offer above 30.0 implied volatility - the break-even for a simple one-week vanilla straddle is now 25.0 big figures in either direction, while one-month trades above 23.0 from 19.0 today - a break-even of 40 big figures either side. USD/TRY has moved 40 big figures in 48 hours - so these implied volatility levels are not unjustified.

Those wanting leveraged bets for further USD/TRY gains may consider TRY puts with strikes well above the current spot to reduce premiums. They would increase in value if spot and implied volatility continue to gain.

