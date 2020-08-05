US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD stares over the edge of a fiscal cliff

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

The USD remains weak and could fall much further, if the U.S. Congress fails to reach a compromise on unemployment benefits this week.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The USD remains weak and could fall much further, if the U.S. Congress fails to reach a compromise on unemployment benefits this week.

The current scheme ended on Friday and so far, lawmakers have been unable to agree on an extension or a new package.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has already cast doubt on an agreement this week before the Senate goes to summer recess, although that could be delayed by a few days if needed to get an agreement over the line.

However, if no agreement has been reached, and a compromise still seems unlikely come Friday, the USD could take another hit, especially if impending jobs data comes in worse than expected -- U.S ADP Wednesday, jobless claims Thursday and key non-farm payrolls on Friday.

The U.S Federal Reserve highlighted at its last meeting that fiscal support was vital, putting more pressure on Congress to reach an agreement. Related .

For more click on FXBUZ

=USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30tHs1B

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular