BUZZ-COMMENT-USD stares over the edge of a fiscal cliff

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The USD remains weak and could fall much further, if the U.S. Congress fails to reach a compromise on unemployment benefits this week.

The current scheme ended on Friday and so far, lawmakers have been unable to agree on an extension or a new package.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has already cast doubt on an agreement this week before the Senate goes to summer recess, although that could be delayed by a few days if needed to get an agreement over the line.

However, if no agreement has been reached, and a compromise still seems unlikely come Friday, the USD could take another hit, especially if impending jobs data comes in worse than expected -- U.S ADP Wednesday, jobless claims Thursday and key non-farm payrolls on Friday.

The U.S Federal Reserve highlighted at its last meeting that fiscal support was vital, putting more pressure on Congress to reach an agreement. Related .

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

