BUZZ-COMMENT-USD sitting pretty as global recession fears grow

July 1 (Reuters) - King dollar's currency crown shows no sign of slipping as global recession fears vie for the spotlight with inflation concerns as the second half of 2022 gets underway.

The U.S. dollar's safe-haven status should protect it whether recession or inflation worries are ascendant through to the end of the year, or whether they share equal billing.

The GDPNow estimate for U.S. second quarter growth domestic product, unveiled on the Atlanta Fed website on Thursday, was minus 1% (seasonally adjusted annual rate). A day earlier, U.S. first quarter GDP was revised down to minus 1.6% (quarterly annualized rate). A recession is often defined as two consecutive quarters when the economy shrinks.

The USD index hit 105.54 on Thursday, its highest level since June 15 - when its scaled a 20-year peak of 105.79 (the 2002 high was 120.51).

IMM speculators have been net long the greenback since July 2021, with the value of the net USD long rising from $13.07 billion to $15.69 billion in the fortnight to June 21.

