BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/SGD uptrend intact; DXY, weak yuan, techs add fuel

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The USD/SGD uptrend remains intact, following the extended rally in the dollar index (DXY) and further weakening in China's yuan .

USD/SGD opened above 1.3400 in Asia after upbeat US data. The ADP National Employment report showed the labour market remains resilient despite higher interest rates. Private payrolls for July rose a hefty 324,000 versus expectations for 189,000 . Hopes for a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed further as the reportreinforced the trend of strong economic data.

The bullish USD/SGD view is strengthened by a still-gloomy China economic outlook. The People's Bank of China might cut rates further to boost sentiment, but it risks triggering capital outflows that would add selling pressure on the yuan - spilling over into SGD and other regional currencies.

There likely won't be a quick fix for China's real estate sector amid inflated property prices and overleveraged developers. Weak domestic consumption is another headache for China due to financial prudence amid economic and job insecurities. Youth unemployment hitting 21.3% in June will further curb consumer spending, raising the possibility that China may sink into deflation.

USD/SGD now targets 1.3500, 1.3600, and the December high of 1.3618. U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday may cue some profit-taking, but dips should be bought. The DXY is now above its 61.8% Fibonacci of 102.01 and has legs to test the 103.0 handle, a break of which targets the 103.54 June 30 high.

