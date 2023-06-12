News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD set to climb versus yen, June seasonal trend shows

June 12, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY tends to rise in June. FX traders should focus on other factors that will likely dominate USD/JPY this month and potentially help it stick with its positive seasonal trend.

USD/JPY's performance for each June since 2000 shows it has posted a positive return in 13 of the last 23 years, highlighting an underlying structural bullish bias. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, it needs to be corroborated by fundamental and technical factors.

The Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady at its June 13-14 meeting, but is likely to remain hawkish and indicate a probable hike in July as inflation stays above its 2% target. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is expected to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy. The gap between the two central banks underpins USD/JPY.

Fourteen-week momentum remains positive, further reinforcing USD/JPY's bullish market structure. Scope is for a break above May's 140.93 (EBS) peak, which could lead to even bigger gains. Elsewhere, EUR/JPY is likely to fly in June due to seasonality and ECB/BOJ gap.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

