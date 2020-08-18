BUZZ-COMMENT-USD scared by U.S. election fears

Fears about the U.S. Postal Service's ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots in November's election are helping weigh on the U.S. dollar, with the USD index dropping to a new 27-month low of 92.469 on Tuesday.

Democrats have raised concerns that cost cuts at the Postal Service could lead to missed or delayed ballots. Any uncertainty around the electoral contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, especially the risk that the result is not immediately certain or is likely to be disputed, may harm the greenback.

About twice as many Americans are expected to vote by mail as did so in 2016 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden continues to lead Trump in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, although betting odds suggest Biden's chance of winning has fallen to 57%, from 63% a fortnight ago.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

