BUZZ-COMMENT-USD risks asymmetrically skewed to the downside

March 3 (Reuters) - Heading towards a window of tier 1 U.S. data, kicking off with Friday’s ISM services PMI, the greenback faces asymmetrical risks to the downside should data disappoint. The Federal Reserve’s rhetoric of higher-for-longer has largely been priced in following the sizeable repricing of the terminal rate to 5.4% from 4.8% and the unwind of 2023 rate cuts after a month of topside surprises in U.S. data. FEDWATCH

Clearly, strong U.S. data caught many off guard. EUR/USD net long positioning at the beginning of February hovered around a 2-year high with the pair at 1.1000. However, this creates the risk that market participants will continue to lean towards strong U.S. data, thus raising the bar for topside surprises and the risk that data disappoints from now on.

That said, as ECB officials begin to discuss the possibility of 4% interest rates and with euro positioning likely better balanced following the drop to 1.0600, the euro has the potential to outperform on the back of downside surprises in U.S. data.

Resistance 1.0700 and the 55DMA at 1.0716 caps for now. Upside bias remains until a fall below 1.0470.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

