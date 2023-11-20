BUZZ-COMMENT-USD put options poised to maintain preferred status

Nov 20 (Reuters) - USD put options are set to maintain their preferred status as the risk of more USD weakness lingers.

USD put options give holders the right to sell the USD at levels which they hope will be preferential to the cash rate at expiry. Volatility traders can also benefit from continued USD weakness if realised and/or implied volatility increase during the life of the option.

USD put holders from early November have been rewarded by the broad-based USD drop, especially those in USD/JPY where implied and realised volatility have also increased.

Aside from USD/JPY, G10 FX option implied volatility gains have been tame as their risk reversal contracts show that USD put over call implied volatility is yet to adopt a premium.

However, with markets now focused on central bank policy easing and already having the Fed in their sights - any further US data weakness could be the catalyst that really turns the tide, especially with the futures market still holding a relatively long USD position. In that scenario, USD put options, including cash hedged, would benefit.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

