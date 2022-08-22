BUZZ-COMMENT-USD overbought ahead of Jackson Hole and at risk

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index has entered extremely overbought territory ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday . With the market pricing in a hawkish message, there is an increased risk of a "buy the rumour, sell the fact" event.

The USD index =USDhas risen over 4.25% over the past two weeks, as other Fedofficials pushed back on the perception of a dovish pivot at the Fed's July policy meeting .

Standard Chartered's global head of G10 FX research Steve Englander wrote in a client note, "Powell's likely message of no compromise on inflation may be objectively hawkish but we see risk that the market prices more hawkishness than he delivers." If that proves correct, it may result in U.S. dollar longs paring back.

Notably, the New Zealand dollar was the worst-performing major currency last week despite the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiking rates by 50 basis points and signalling an even more hawkish outlook than the market expected.

The daily slow stochastics for the USD index are above 95 - any reading above 80 is regarded as overbought. While this doesn't portend an end to the uptrend, it does warn a correction may be needed to relieve overbought conditions.

Selling =USDrallies with a stop-loss above 109.50 and a take-profit around the 10-day moving average (currently 106.91) may prove rewarding.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai and Ewen Chew)

