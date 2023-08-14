BUZZ-COMMENT-USD on course for a great August, expect bigger gains

Aug 14 (Reuters) - History shows that the U.S. dollar climbs more often than not against a basket of currencies in August, and this seasonal trend is likely to be extended this year.

The USD index =USD has risen in August for 13 of the past 23 years, highlighting a slight structural upside bias. However, seasonality should not be considered in isolation as it needs to be corroborated with other factors to be a useful tool.

The dollar rose on Friday after a slightly bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. producer prices in July lifted Treasury yields, even as speculation grows that the Federal Reserve is at the end of its interest rate hiking cycle. Markets are pricing in a near 89% chance of the Fed standing pat at its meeting next month.

The USD index managed to end last week above the 102.732 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 104.700 to 99.549 (May to July) fall. Expect a much bigger rise to the 103.484 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the same 104.700 to 99.549 drop. The fourteen-day momentum reading remains positive, reinforcing the current bullish bias.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

