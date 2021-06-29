BUZZ-COMMENT-USD on brink of major break higher ahead of U.S. jobs

June 30 (Reuters) - The dollar index =USDhas resumed trending higher, as the foreign exchange market appears to be pricing in risk aversion, even as major equity markets trade at all-time highs . The reaction to Friday's pivotal U.S. non-farm payroll data will likely decide which market is on the right path.

Concern over the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus has supported the USD and JPY against the high-beta currencies, such as the AUD and NZD. Rising restrictions or slower re-openings due to the Delta variant have dimmed hopes of strong global growth, which would support the reflation trade and undermine the USD.

Friday's U.S. labor report could add to the bullish USD case, if the jobs number and average hourly earnings are hotter than expected. A strong jobs report will heighten market anxiety that the Federal Reserve will be forced to prioritize inflation, as hawkish Fed members have been flagging in recent weeks .

If risk assets fall in the wake of the jobs data and Fed expectations take a hawkish turn, the USD index will likely head towards key resistance between 92.40-55. The June 18 high is at 92.40 and 76.4% of the April-May drop is at 92.51. A break above 92.55 targets the 2021 high at 93.43.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

