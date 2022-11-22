BUZZ-COMMENT-USD needs to break key supply to keep rebound alive

US Markets

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The dollar's recovery is entering a critical phase, as major technical supply needs to be overcome to keep the greenback's rebound alive. Overcoming this supply is key to the direction of the U.S. currency in coming sessions.

The dollar retreated on Tuesday following Monday's rally, which saw investors flocking to the safe-haven currency due to worries over China's COVID-19 flare ups, although cautious risk sentiment kept the greenback supported.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, registered a crucial close above the 107.537 Fibo on Monday, a 23.6% retrace of the 114.78 to 105.30 (September to November) drop.

Now a daily USD index close above the tenkan line at 108.145 - the midpoint of the last 9 trading sessions - is needed to catapult gains to the 108.921 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the same 114.78 to 105.30 fall.

USD's fate is pinned to the movement of the biggest components of the index: the euro, yen and pound.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Louise Heavens)

