BUZZ-COMMENT-USD nearing major resistance as US yields climb

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index =USD is trending higher as rising U.S. Treasury yields force USD shorts to pare back; a major technical resistance may soon be tested.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 10 basis points last week to close at 4.168% despite slightly softer than expected U.S. CPI and a widespread view the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of their tightening cycle.

The move higher in U.S. yields is likely due to increased supply, as the Treasury boostsauction sizes across the board, and unwinding of longs due to growing evidence the U.S. will avoid a recession to navigate a "soft landing".

If the 10-year yield clearly breaks above 4.20%, it will target October's 15-year high of 4.337%, adding further support for the greenback.

The USD index has broken and closed above the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the May-July fall at 102.73 and the next target is the key 200-day moving average at 103.25. That resistance has held since December 2022 and a break above that level would likely force long-term US dollar shorts to head for the exit.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

