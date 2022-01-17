BUZZ-COMMENT-USD may fly again if Fed hikes by 50 bps in March

Jan 17 (Reuters) - - The U.S. dollar could get fresh wind in its sails if the Federal Reserve springs a hawkish surprise by kicking off its pipeline of rate hikes with a larger than expected 50 basis point increase on March 16.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman floated on Twitter over the weekend the possibility of an initial half-point hike to tame U.S. inflation which rose to 7% in December, its highest level since 1982. Interest rate futures currently suggest the Fed will raise rates by 25 bps in March.

The Fed may give more guidance when it meets next week (Jan. 25-26). The U.S. central bank has not raised rates by more than 25 bps in one go since 16 May 2000, when it hiked by 50 bps to 6.5%.

The USD index fell to a nine-week low of 94.626 last week, as some greenback long positions were unwound.

