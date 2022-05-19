BUZZ-COMMENT-USD longs to feel more pain as key support breaks

May 20 (Reuters) - Extreme volatility on Wall Street, in U.S. Treasuries and cryptocurrencies has produced severe swings in profit and loss. This scenario often prompts profit-taking, which leaves popular long USD positions vulnerable after a key chart support broke.

Investor caution on the U.S. economic outlook has grown after weak results and muted guidancefrom large retailers. Inflation continues to rise, hitting consumer disposable income and fuelling recession fears, following mixed earnings from the tech sector.

Soft U.S. weekly jobs and mid-Atlantic factory activity on Thursday added to the cautious market sentiment .

The Federal Reserve has gone from very dovish to hawkish on rates in recent weeks, fuelling investor uncertainty. Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Tuesday to raise rates as high as needed to kill the inflation surge .

On Thursday Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari echoed the hawkish tone, but added the Fed is doing all it "can to achieve a 'soft landing,' but I'll be honest with you: I don't know the odds of us pulling that off" . This does not inspire confidence, as the week's events underline that the Fed has a very tough task ahead.

Technically, Thursday's move out of the dollar saw the index =USD close below the 21-day moving average, which had supported the uptrend since early April. The 21 DMA comes in at 103.32 Friday - a close below would be a strong bearish signal for next week.

