BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY's strong reaction to the BOJ is very telling

Oct 31 (Reuters) - FX traders' reaction to the Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement on Tuesday and the positive USD/JPY chart both point to bigger gains to eventually retest the 151.94 2022 peak.

The yen weakened on Tuesday and languished near a one-year low against the dollar after a small step by the BOJ towards ending years of massive monetary stimulus failed to appease some investors who had expected a bigger move. The chasm between the Federal Reserve and BOJ remains wide. The BOJ remains a dovish outlier among global central banks.

USD/JPY on Monday dropped but marginally failed to close under the 149.04 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the 147.30 to 150.78 October (EBS) rise, setting up a bear trap. A bear trap is set when a market breaks below a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a bullish sign.

The 30- and 60-day correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are both above +0.50, the two currency pairs tend to move in tandem.

