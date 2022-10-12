BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY's path to 1998 peak widened by US PPI and BoJ's Kuroda

Oct 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY appears headed for its 1998 peak of 147.64 after surpassing September's high of 145.90 -- the recent Japanese intervention point.

Firmer-than-forecast U.S. PPI added support, as did BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who bolstered policy divergence expectations .

Further help came after the FT reported that the BoE had signaled privately it was prepared to extend its bond buying deadline , taking the edge off the yen's risk aversion gains on Tuesday, when BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said emergency gilts support would end on Friday .

The market is also less concerned about Japanese USD/JPY selling after Kuroda's comments and after the prior 24-year peak and intervention point at 145.90 on EBS was cleared without incident.

This week's G20 meeting may not admonish Japan for FX intervention, but the U.S. will preclude any coordinated intervention to weaken the dollar .

USD/JPY is extraordinarily overbought and nearing a raft of long-term resistance from 147.08 to 149.38 and the market suspicion that the MoF will want to defend 150.

Whether those long-term hurdles hold may be determined by U.S. CPI and retail sales on Thursday and Friday.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

