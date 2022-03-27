BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY well supported, Japanese importers in bind

March 28 (Reuters) - USD/JPY remains well supported on dips despite verbal intervention from the government and residual fiscal year-end repatriation flows. Japanese importers are in a bind, with their topside option barriers successively tripped as USD/JPY hurtled higher from a 114.41 low on Feb 24, leaving this bloc without upside hedges.

The first of these were likely taken out in the move above 116.50 on March 11. More followed every 50 pips or yen higher. Barriers at 119.50 are reported to have been heavy with more above 120.00 on March 22 and culminating in 122.50 taken out early Monday .

The Tokyo view is that more barriers will be seen every 50 ticks to the "Kuroda ceiling" around 125.00, fuelling USD bull pushes higher.Tokyo sources expect the rally to continue to 125.00, the presumed 'Kuroda ceiling' dating back to May-August 2015 when USD/JPY traded to a high of 125.86 in June.

Government jaw-boning is already ramping up with the media constantly highlighting the weaker JPY and how it will impact policy. The government is bound to be concerned about any accusations of currency manipulation to boost economic growth.

The Bank of Japan, for its part, remains largely nonchalant, emphasizing the positives of JPY weakness. Until inflation moves above its 2% target, the BOJ is likely to continue allowing higher commodity prices and imported inflation to help lift inflation currently around 1% , , .

