BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY vulnerable as Delta variant concerns rise

June 29 (Reuters) - In times of uncertainty, with risk aversion on the rise, funds usually flow into the safe-haven Japanese yen.

Global shares inched back from record highs on Tuesday on concerns about new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia undercutting an economic recovery, while investors remained on edge over the United States' exit from accommodative policy . Those concerns have capped USD/JPY's upside, which could leave its new 2021 peak registered last week at 111.11 untouched for a while.

USD/JPY's small setback from the 2021 high has so far found support ahead of the Japanese tenkan-line technical level, that is the mid-point of the last nine daily trading sessions and is currently at 110.42. FX traders should watch for a break and daily close under this level, as that would be a sign that sentiment is further shifting away from the dollar in favour of the yen.

The euro is also at risk against the yen, there is a good chance EUR/JPY could drop to test 131.00.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

