BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY uptrend stuck below 148 on dovish consumer sentiment

Sept 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY made a 10-month high on Friday, but failed for a ninth straight day to get above 148 after Michigan consumer sentiment disappointed and showed a substantial drop in inflation expectations ahead of next week's Fed meeting.

And as has been the case with other U.S. data this week, August industrial production and import/export prices were skewed by higher energy prices.

But the real test for USD/JPY will be what next Wednesday's Fed dot plots, economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference reveal regarding the risk of one more rate hike and the path to expected cuts in 2024.

USD/JPY's 2023 uptrend has slowed because 2- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads haven't cleared August's highs thus far. That as Treasury yields face this year's post-GFC peaks and the BoJ's gradual raising of its cap on 10-year JGB yields and hinting at a rate hike presented headwinds.

A close above 148 is needed to bolster the uptrend and put in play Fibo and upper 30-day Bolli resistance, last at 148.74/62, and biggger hurdles before 150.

Thursday and Wednesday's 147.02 lows on EBS by the tenkan offer good support.

Upside may be limited until Wednesday's Fed events and Friday's BoJ and Japan inflation reports.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/46aq2pR

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.