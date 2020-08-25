US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY upside tied to 10-yr Treasuries, Fed inflation fix

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

If 10-year Treasury yields clear August's high near Fibo resistance this week, particularly after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's update on monetary policy strategy Thursday, the positively correlated USD/JPY may get the backing it needs to clear key resistance by 107 [nL1N2FR0SO]. The potential hitch is if rapidly rising rates sour surging stocks and revive the yen's haven bid.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - If 10-year Treasury yields clear August's high near Fibo resistance this week, particularly after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's update on monetary policy strategy Thursday, the positively correlated USD/JPY may get the backing it needs to clear key resistance by 107 . The potential hitch is if rapidly rising rates sour surging stocks and revive the yen's haven bid.

Because of the BOJ's yield curve control, 10-year JGB yields can barely move from zero, so Treasury yields dominate changes in Treasury-JGB yield spreads. Ten-year Treasury yield charts feature increasing indications the pandemic-driven collapse in yields is reversing. A breakout above August's high and the 50% Fibo of the June-August slide at 71.7/73.1bps would point to 61.8% and 76.4% Fibos at 78.5bps and 85.2bps next. And an ABC target off the Aug. 6 and 24 lows at 84.5bps, lines up by the 76.4% Fibo.

June 9 was the last time 10-year yields were that high, and USD/JPY traded a 106.99/7.87 range that day on EBS. If Powell convinces the market that the Fed will let inflation run above 2%, sub-1% 10-year yields look implausible unless the Fed warms up to yield curve control; something it's been cool to so far .

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jeEjte

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3guecMQ

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular