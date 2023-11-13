BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY underpinned as low vol backdrop favours carry trades

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Subdued volatility as evidenced by the VIX on a 14 handle, continues to favour carry trades, which in turn has kept the yen on the backfoot.

USD/JPY rose to a fresh 2023 high, before stalling just shy of the 2022 high at 151.94. Despite the brief foray to session lows at 151.20, dips remain supported, helped by grind higher in Treasury yields.

Elsewhere, softer than expected producer prices continue support the Bank of Japan’s dovish stance and thus weigh on JPY. PPI fell 0.4% on the month, a downside surprise on the expected flat reading. Meanwhile, the yearly rate rose 0.8%, falling short of the consensus 0.9% forecast.

That said, as BoJ policy does little favours for the yen, the looming threat of currency intervention as USD/JPY eyes a move to fresh multi-decade highs limits the right tail risks for now.

The Japanese Finance Minister reiterated that FX should be dictated by fundamentals, adding that excessive moves are undesirable. However, the grind higher in USD/JPY would suggest that the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) volatility criteria has yet to be hit.

Looking ahead, the focus for USD/JPY traders and the MoF will be on Tuesday’s U.S. CPI report.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

