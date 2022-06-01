BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY turns around with U.S. yields, 131.35 test eyed

June 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rapid reversal higher, as U.S. yields rise, has been remarkable.Higher yields and an upside surprise in U.S. non-farm payrolls report this week (in light of other recent data) could prompt specs to test of USD/JPY's two-decade high of 131.35 on May 9.

It is early days, but USD/JPY is on an upward trajectory again. What looks to have been pent-up demand exploded Wednesday with Japanese importers and some investors big buyers from 128.65. Month-end and month-start may have been a factor with USD/JPY going no lower than 126.37 on May 24.

Japanese exporters and other offers on the way up provided little resistance, and those selling into the rally were forced to cover as USD/JPY sped to 130.19. The pair remains bid in early Asia trade between 129.90-130.24 EBS.

A down-channel in place from May 9 looks to be history, and many see USD/JPY resuming its uptrend from earlier this year. Some caution may be in order, however, with Japanese officials again likely to verbally slow further upside .

Moves in U.S. yields remain the focus, especially with the May U.S. jobs report out Friday. Non-farm payrolls are expected to rise 325K but could surprise to the upside following strong jobs-related data Wednesday .

The driving force behind USD/JPY strength remains contrasting central bank expectations. The BoJ looks to remain ultra-easy indefinitely while the Fed continues to tighten .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sam Holmes)

