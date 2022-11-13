BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY to see further downside? More USD longs edgy

Nov 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY appears heavy after falling hard on the soft U.S. CPI report last Thursday. The pair dropped further in U.S. holiday-thinned trading Friday, and the bias remains down with many more longer-term U.S. dollar bulls looking to liquidate.

USD/JPY has been on the back foot after trading to 151.94 EBS on Oct 21. Japanese official intervention played a major part in the fall. The U.S. inflation data drove another drop from a consolidation zone between 145-149, trading to 140.20, then 138.46.

USD bulls are liquidating positions en masse with EUR, GBP and AUD all rallying impressively. With the market still long, more USD downside is a distinct possibility. IMM data out later Monday will provide clues on more recent positioning.

USD/JPY risks trading towards 133.08, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 102.59-151.94 rally between January 2021 and last month. A number of players think a base may be in place around 135.00, and look to buy the dip but that may be premature with the market still long.

Japanese importers may be less inclined to buy every dip in USD/JPY, preferring to hold back until Gotobi Tokyo fixes. Institutional investors may prefer to sell USD/JPY rallies as hedges if they have not already done so.

In-bound M&A flows to Japan are also likely to heat up into 2023, and this could also help cap any USD/JPY rallies, alongside large 140-area option expiries this week. Previous comment; related.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst.

