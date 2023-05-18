BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY to rise with US yields, risk sentiment

May 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY surged to 138.75 EBS Thursday, a fresh peak for the year, in tandem with higher U.S. yields and upbeat risk sentiment. Speculators are now eyeing 140 and above, but this view is predicated on U.S. yields continuing to rise and a buoyant risk environment.

Hopes are high that the Biden administration and Congressional leaders will negotiate a debt ceiling deal this weekend or early next week , and that a U.S. 'soft' landing will allow the Federal Reserve to continue to hike interest rates .

While the current USD/JPY rally may still be fragile, flows out of JPY have been heavy recently, and could increase as the summer doldrums near .

JPY-funded carry trades appear to be the rage, with USD, GBP, AUD, MXN and now NZD among the favoured destinations. Japanese institutional investors are also attracted to higher yields abroad despite surging domestic stocks.

The Nikkei 225 mirrors the mood towards risk in Tokyo. The Nikkei has surged in May, leaving overseas indices in the dust. From a low of 28,241 on April 27, it has gained 9.5% to 30,924 Friday.

Money is not necessarily rushing into Japan, with much of the foreign investor purchases of Japanese assets funded in yen. The flood of inbound tourism has also resulted in JPY buys, but some of these monies are being recycled into higher-yielding investments abroad.

