BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY to remain in 127-137 range, possibly into Q3

April 21 (Reuters) - FX markets have been choppy so far this year. While this looks set to continue into the summer trading lull, the USD/JPY range could be contained within the broad 127-138 parameters set in the first quarter of 2023.

USD/JPY fell to 127.22 on Jan 16 and then rallied to 137.90 on March 8. A subsequent drop to 129.65 on March 24 was followed by a rally to 135.14 on April 19.

This back-and-forth action will likely continue in line with shifts in Federal Reserve expectations and concomitant moves in U.S. yields. The market currently expects one more hike in the Fed funds rate in May, then a pause until year-end .

After a busy late winter and spring, the market typically slows in the northern hemisphere summer. This could be especially true this year as Tokyo players are expecting a long, extremely hot summer.

The USD/JPY battle lines have been drawn with still strong Japanese importer demand due to the weaker JPY and buy-side investors reallocating into foreign assets. Outbound direct investment flows were recently announced , and talk of carry interest abounds.

On the sell-side, exporters have been more active with USD/JPY topping levels budgeted for the current fiscal year .

While considerable foreign investor flows into Japanese equities have recently been reported, most have been yen-funded, including Warren Buffet's renewed foray .

Any possible risk to this scenario may be to the upside should the Fed prove more hawkish than the market currently expects.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai and Ewen Chew)

