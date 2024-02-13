BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY to remain bid but back in danger zone

Feb 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is likely to remain bid despite the growing risk of Ministry of Finance-ordered Bank of Japan intervention to halt further JPY weakness. Wide Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials due to contrasting central bank policies almost ensure this.

MOF's Masato Kanda noted early Tuesday that JPY falls by about 10 yen a month constitute rapid moves, and an appropriate response to JPY weakness could include intervention , . Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki added that he is watching the FX market closely with a sense of urgency, and that rapid FX moves are undesirable .

The rhetoric is very similar to that seen in October-November 2023 and in the fall of 2022 when the BOJ intervened on a number of occasions to stop the yen's fall.

USD/JPY hit highs of 151.94 on Oct 21, 2022 and 151.92 on Nov 13, 2023 before retreating. This double top and 152.00 appear to be the proverbial line in the sand for Japanese authorities, and further moves towards these levels could meet with real, not just verbal currency intervention.

That said, USD/JPY trading remains a function of the Japan-U.S. interest rate differential with the BOJ still dovish and the U.S. Federal Reserve now likely to stay more hawkish , . Hence, a meaningful retreat in the currency pair looks difficult, barring a shock including intervention.

This is especially the case as JPY-funded carry demand is making a comeback. With retail Japanese investors earning close to 700,000 yen per month on a leveraged US$1 million investment, demand for USD and other higher-yielding currencies will remain high. Related .

