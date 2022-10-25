BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY to consolidate in 147-150 range pending Fed

Oct 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks to have steadied following the latest rounds of FX intervention. The pair has since moved into a core 147-150 range, and looks to consolidate within these parameters pending more U.S. data and the next FOMC move.

Japan purportedly conducted FX intervention totalling Y700-900 bln or upwards of $6 bln Friday and Monday. Though still considered a stop-gap measure by many market participants, the actions did work to steady USD/JPY well below the 151.94/95 level prior to intervention, if only temporarily.

Any break of this core 147-150 range and next move in USD/JPY will likely take place after the FOMC policy announcement on Nov. 2, if even then. The shift in expectations given weaker U.S. economic data , and some less hawkish Fed pronouncements , has many eyeing a 75 bp hike on Nov. 2 followed by a pause .

Despite any shift in Fed expectations, USD/JPY does not look to see any meaningful retracement anytime soon. The Bank of Japan remains very easy and Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials could continue to widen with the Fed remaining much more hawkish.

Japanese exporters who are seen flush with fresh overseas orders will continue to sell into any rallies towards 150. Japanese importers, for their part, will look to continue to buy dips with the cost of imports likely to remain high. Option expiries below and above out to Nov. 4 will help contain action. Related comments , .

