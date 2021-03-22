BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY to consolidate before maybe another upswing

March 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has traded a core 108.50-109.20 range since March 5, and is currently consolidating its gains to 109.36 EBS on March 15. While capped at 109.30-40 for now, the pair remains biased higher, with more Japanese players eyeing trades through 110.00 and, possibly, to 112.50 .

The view in Tokyo is that higher U.S. yields and wider Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials are almost inevitable. Both the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan have opted to keep policy on hold but the implications differ for markets in that U.S. yields are likely to continue rising more and faster than JGB yields , and this should keep USD/JPY better bid, .

For now, battle lines have been drawn at 108.50-60 and 109.30-40. Offshore players in particular had very good bids at 108.50-60 on the push lower Monday. Tokyo sources indicate Japanese importer bids lurk below, and this bloc is ready to pay up if further retracements are not forthcoming.

On the upside, offers are already eyed from ahead of 109.00. They are especially large from 109.30 and trail higher. Japanese retail players looking to book profits on longs are in the mix here, along with exporters, though repatriation for Japan's fiscal year-end this month looks to be mostly completed.

