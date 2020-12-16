BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY temporarily spared new trend lows by risk-off data response

Dec 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell as far as 103.26 on Wednesday, nearing November's 103.18 trend low before surprisingly weak U.S. retail sales and IHS Markit PMI reports sparked a modest retrenchment in risk acceptance that helped the haven dollar.

USD/JPY's rebound has been capped so far by the base of the preceding four-week range at 103.655, after an assist from the lower 10-day Bolli band by the day's current low. Tuesday's close below 103.655 already affirmed the range break. Bolli bands are freshly spreading from tight levels, with the 10-day moving average retreating, pointing to a fresh leg lower.

Weekly charts are also trending below their 10-week moving average, with the lower Bolli band offering support at 102.52 now. New trend lows since July have found support very near that lower Bolli. And save for one minor exception, the 10-week moving average hasn't been closed above since early June, and is now at 104.25 vs this week's 104.15 high.

Risk acceptance, which tends to weigh on the haven dollar more than the yen since the Fed collapsed Fed funds rate toward zero, is being supported by broadening vaccine approvals and indications a relief bill is brewing ahead of this week's government funding bill deadline .

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/37myJlm

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2WnURpb

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.