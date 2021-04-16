BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY stuck sub-109 hurdle as Michigan data back Fed's easy view

April 16 (Reuters) - Today's April Michigan consumer sentiment report tends to buttress the Fed's argument that there's no need to rush away from the low rates for longer view that has contributed to USD/JPY and Treasury yield falls this month.

Though not a top-tier economic event, particularly compared to the robust March retail sales report released Thursday , today's April sentiment report points to the rapid economic recovery, transitory rise in inflation and long road back to normal the Fed's predicted.

Overall sentiment hit a pandemic high, but it was well below forecast. The expectations index was flat and the 1-year inflation measure jumped to 3.7% from 3.1% in March, but the 5-year inflation outlook remained at 2.7% .

The report concluded with, "Overall, the data support an ongoing surge in consumer spending, but given persistent uncertainty about the course of covid-19 and inflation, cautious drawdowns of savings can be anticipated. This shift has increased the reliance of the recovery in consumer spending on actual gains in job and incomes." Indeed, this is the reason the Fed is data dependent.

Meanwhile, amid a slowing rebound in Treasury yields, USD/JPY remains hindered by the pivotal 109 hurdle that it fell below Wednesday .

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3spmThE

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.